Invesco Ltd. Buys 59,338 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 677.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,338 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,866,000. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,839,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $1,456,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 664,372 shares of company stock valued at $106,808,329. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

UPST stock opened at $135.88 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion and a PE ratio of 169.85.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

