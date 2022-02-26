Invesco Ltd. Buys 221,043 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $20,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $634,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

