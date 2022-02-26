Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.07

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 31363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUP. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 167,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 126,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 136,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.