Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Gap Up to $15.97

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.97, but opened at $16.91. Invesco DB Oil Fund shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 87,765 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the second quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 602.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 61.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

