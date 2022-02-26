Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $645.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $720.00 to $645.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $628.10.

Intuit stock opened at $487.18 on Friday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

