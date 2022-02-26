Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €3.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €3.00 ($3.41) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ISP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.41) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.69) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.20) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.58) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.07 ($3.49).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

