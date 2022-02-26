Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.08

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$23.08 and last traded at C$23.19, with a volume of 198884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.89.

The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.18.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

