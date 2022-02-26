Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 942,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. Raymond James upgraded Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $783.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $18.03.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

