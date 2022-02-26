Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.