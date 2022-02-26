Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

