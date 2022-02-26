Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.20

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$25.20 and last traded at C$180.11, with a volume of 108769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$181.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFC. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$208.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$170.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$169.05. The firm has a market cap of C$32.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

