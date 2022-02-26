Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.90. The company had a trading volume of 400,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.85. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $901,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

