Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,293 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $73,215.49.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $46,667.50.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $44,632.50.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $48,262.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $54,931.25.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $750,200.00.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,420 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 191,458 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

