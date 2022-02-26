Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells 4,442 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $233,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TWST opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $151.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average is $92.38.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

