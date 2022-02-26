Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells $67,282.16 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $99,271.68.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,423 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $13,205.44.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 125,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,033,000 after purchasing an additional 870,578 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in RealReal by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,700,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 151,717 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in RealReal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in RealReal by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

