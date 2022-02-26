Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Sells 20,215 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 20,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $14,150.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.71 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $116.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.