Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Sells 20,215 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 20,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $14,150.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.71 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $116.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 896,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

