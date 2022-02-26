Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CTO Sells 288,519 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

  • On Monday, December 6th, Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $7,365,000.00.

QS stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 10.22.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 507.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after buying an additional 3,891,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,078,000 after buying an additional 2,506,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,473 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth $34,271,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth $22,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

