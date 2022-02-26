Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) General Counsel Sells 6,232 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 87.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

