Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) SVP Sells $828,440.08 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of K stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 76.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 222,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 9.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

