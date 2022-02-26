Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) SVP Sells $828,440.08 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of K stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.79.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 76.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 222,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 9.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.
About Kellogg (Get Rating)
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.