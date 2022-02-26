Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells 7,906 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) EVP Mark Neumann sold 7,906 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $412,772.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mark Neumann sold 11,139 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $615,875.31.

On Monday, January 10th, Mark Neumann sold 20,948 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $854,259.44.

ITCI traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 713,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,604. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,215 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,148,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 389,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,539,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

