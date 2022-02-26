Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Insider Sells 531 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) insider Douglas J. Pitts sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $22,211.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 986.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.