Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Asana stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,885,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $7,513,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.