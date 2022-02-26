Insider Buying: CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Purchases 26,659 Shares of Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) Director Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 26,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $211,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CVRX stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. CVRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CVRx by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CVRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.

CVRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.