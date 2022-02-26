Insider Buying: CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Purchases 26,659 Shares of Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) Director Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 26,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $211,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CVRX stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. CVRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.
CVRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVRx (CVRX)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.