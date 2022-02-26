Insider Buying: Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,609,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,640,000 after buying an additional 1,918,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,952,000 after buying an additional 1,236,766 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,938,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,257,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after buying an additional 62,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,454,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after buying an additional 194,126 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

