Insider Buying: Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,824,999 Shares of Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 552,532 shares of Amplitude stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $11,216,399.60.
Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.07. Amplitude Inc has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $87.98.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
