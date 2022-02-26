Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,661 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Inseego were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Inseego by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inseego by 302.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 9.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 228,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSG opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.61. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $15.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

