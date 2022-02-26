Inscape (TSE:INQ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.03

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.03 and traded as low as C$0.95. Inscape shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 8,900 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$13.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.07.

Get Inscape alerts:

Inscape (TSE:INQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.68 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inscape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.