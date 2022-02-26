Inscape (TSE:INQ) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.03

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.03 and traded as low as C$0.95. Inscape shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 8,900 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$13.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.07.

Get Inscape alerts:

Inscape (TSE:INQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.68 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inscape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.