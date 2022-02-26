Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.97

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 4524883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

The firm has a market cap of $677.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,164 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after buying an additional 1,338,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 1,046,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 539,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 530,580 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

