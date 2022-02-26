Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.97

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 4524883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on INO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.
The firm has a market cap of $677.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.