Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Inogen stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

Get Inogen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,373,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after buying an additional 230,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Inogen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Inogen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 29,349 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen (Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.