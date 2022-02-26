Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Inogen stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $82.35.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.
