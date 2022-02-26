Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000.

BSEP stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $33.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38.

