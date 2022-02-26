Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Holdings Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Innospec were worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Innospec by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

