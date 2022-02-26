Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NGVT. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $68.59. The company had a trading volume of 464,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,402. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.13.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,938,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Ingevity by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

