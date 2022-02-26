Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Director Kevin C. Phelan Sells 500 Shares

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) Director Kevin C. Phelan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $10,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ILPT stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 165,439 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

