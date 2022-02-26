INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after buying an additional 88,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,981.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDT opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $782.08 million, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -23.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INDT shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $426,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 265,653 shares of company stock worth $20,161,664 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

