Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 4,050,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,118. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 103.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 64,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

