Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 4,050,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,118. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $25.98.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 103.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 64,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
