Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NARI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NARI stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.60 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.82. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,835 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,752. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,815,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,006,000 after acquiring an additional 338,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,482,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,513,000 after acquiring an additional 124,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,632,000 after acquiring an additional 93,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

