Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE IMH opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

