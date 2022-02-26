Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE IMH opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.63.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)
