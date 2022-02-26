Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 470.63% from the company’s previous close.
IMUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.
Shares of IMUX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.69. 80,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $18.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Immunic by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Immunic by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Immunic by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Immunic by 3,107.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immunic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunic (IMUX)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.