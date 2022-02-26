Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 470.63% from the company’s previous close.

IMUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of IMUX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.69. 80,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Immunic by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Immunic by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Immunic by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Immunic by 3,107.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.