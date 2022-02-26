IDEX Hits 1-Day Volume of $38.53 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $98.70 million and $38.53 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,539,386 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars.

