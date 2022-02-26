IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.87 EPS

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.87), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,112.07% and a negative return on equity of 134.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ IDBA traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. 1,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $232.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

