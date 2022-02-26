IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. IDACORP has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IDACORP by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in IDACORP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

