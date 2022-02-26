ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues Earnings Results

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$10.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.00-10.50 EPS.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded up $12.27 on Friday, reaching $228.95. The company had a trading volume of 516,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,486. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.66. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

