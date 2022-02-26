Iconic Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,324.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $8,324.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.23 or 0.07062016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,433.90 or 1.00021448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048302 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

