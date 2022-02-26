ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Lowered to $315.00 at Citigroup

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.42.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $238.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.78. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.