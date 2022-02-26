ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.71 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $10.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.73. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2023 earnings at $12.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.42.

ICLR stock opened at $238.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in ICON Public by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 393.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public (Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.