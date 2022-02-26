Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.18 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $35.95. 209,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,299. Ichor has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.11.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Haugen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $111,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ichor by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ichor by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after acquiring an additional 51,596 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 393.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

