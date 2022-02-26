Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Receives GBX 248.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.60 ($3.38).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 228 ($3.10) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.60) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of IBST opened at GBX 175.90 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £720.54 million and a PE ratio of 21.99. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 169.20 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 196.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 204.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

