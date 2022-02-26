Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.25

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and traded as low as $5.74. Hysan Development shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 14,469 shares trading hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hysan Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.
Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.
