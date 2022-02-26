Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humanigen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

